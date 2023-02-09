VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – With a packed house on hand and a wild student section cheering on, Catholic (27-2) extended its winning streak to 23 games after defeating Cape Henry 64-46.

The Crusaders last loss was on December 9th against the Shabach Christian Academy from Landover, MD.

C.J. Mcpherson led Catholic with a team high 24 points.

Cape Henry (14-7) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

The Dolphins had two players that scored 11 points a piece, Tristan Whitfield and Martez Harris.

Catholic has four regular games remaining including a big one on Wednesday February 15th when the Crusaders host Peninsula Catholic which currently has a record of 23-5.