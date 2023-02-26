NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY)- Josiah Rickards scored 21 points, his teammate Brayden Thorne recorded 20 points, and Catholic High School avenged last year’s loss to Steward School with a 66-47 win to claim the TCIS championship.

“Now it’s pay back. That’s what we wanted to do; get this championship. That’s all we really wanted,” said Rickards.

The win is also the 29th consecutive for the Crusaders, who have not lost since Dec. 9.

“Next is the state championship and then we’ve got nationals after that. (It’s) one game after another, (but) hopefully we can cut down some more nets for states,” said C.J. McPherson.