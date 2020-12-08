Carter’s career night propels Norfolk State past Hampton 76-64

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter had a career-high 29 points as Norfolk State topped Hampton 76-64. Carter hit 11 of 13 shots. The Newport News native and graduate of Woodside High School added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Daryl Anderson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State. Edward Oliver-Hampton scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Pirates. Chris Shelton added 16 points, Davion Warren had 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 10 assists plus three points and six rebounds.