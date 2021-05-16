Carson Wentz takes in first experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – The pageantry of May is a cultural staple of Central Indiana, but new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz readily admits Indianapolis Motor Speedway is unfamiliar territory to him.

“I don’t have much of a history with racing at all,” says Wentz. “Pulling up, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I got myself into today.'”

As the Grand Marshall of the GMR Grand Prix, Wentz gave the drivers the command to start their engines before the race in his first visit to IMS.

“My first impression is how big it is,” Wentz says. “I’ve seen lots of huge grandstands. Nothing like this. I can imagine the energy in this place when it’s packed is much different than anything else I’ve ever seen.”

Wentz’s crash-course in IndyCar also brought him to the garages of Arrow Mclaren SP and driver Patricio O’Ward.

“He gave me a rundown of the steering wheel and just all the bells and whistles that go with it,” explains Wentz. “It’s pretty impressive. There’s a lot going on and a lot of people behind the scenes to make this thing happen, so it’s pretty cool.”

Colts organized team activities (OTAs) begin a week from Tuesday on May 25. That will give Wentz his first official workouts with the team. Until then, he continues to acclimate to life as a Hoosier, and is enjoying that transition.

“People seem extremely nice. Reminds me a little bit from back home, just how nice everyone is, the hospitality. Seems like a perfect fit for me and my family, so we’re excited to be here for sure.”