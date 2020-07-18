CAA, W&M suspend Fall football

RICHMOND (WAVY) – In a statement released on Friday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced it has suspended all sports for the Fall season, and that includes football, over concern about the coronavirus.

A the same time, the conference left the possibility open for the 12 member institutions to make their own schedule, and play this upcoming season. William & Mary, one of three CAA programs in the commonwealth, chose not to.

The school released a statement saying it had also decided not to play sports in the Fall, including football. Athletics Director Samantha Huge said in a separate statement that she agreed with the Board of Visitors’ decision.

“While we are heartbroken for the student-athletes and their families impacted, we have been thoughtful and deliberate in our discussions and decision,” said Huge. “It is our hope and intention that if conditions safely permit, sports could be played in the Winter and Spring and we will evaluate the options in the months ahead.”

The University of Richmond has also decided to halt its Fall season; however, James Madison University is not ready to throw in the towel.

JMU, which has played in three of the last four FCS national championships, says it still intends to play football this Fall, and has already begun trying to piece together a schedule.

With the cancellation of the CAA schedule, the Dukes only have three non-conference games remaining. One of them is against North Carolina out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. That is, unless, the ACC becomes the third Power-5 conference to institute a conference-only schedule.