Bryant Jr. leads Norfolk St. over Bethune-Cookman 85-72

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk’s Joe Bryant Jr. (Lake Taylor High School) had 21 points as Norfolk State beat Bethune-Cookman 85-72 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Steven Whitley, another Norfolk native playing right down the road from his alma mater Booker T. Washington, had 18 points and seven assists for Norfolk State (5-11), which led 43-29 at halftime and by as many as 25 points in the second half.

Jermaine Bishop added 17 points. Cletrell Pope had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (6-9), who committed 16 turnovers and made 4 of 18 3-pointers (22%). Malik Maitland added 13 points and Joe French had 12.