WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Emily Tassara first decided she wanted to play football when she was in eighth grade. So, she asked her parents.

“Go ask the coach. Can you do it?” said her mother, Susan.

Emily has since played for Bruton High School’s varsity squad for the past four years, and she does more than just kick field goals. The Panthers senior catches passes and blocks as a wide receiver, and makes tackles as a cornerback.

“I want to help the team win whatever way I can, wherever coach puts me,” said Tassara. “I just want to play hard.”

“She just goes out there and proves her point,” said Susan. “Goes harder, tries harder, pushes yarder.”

In fact, her teammate and friend Trey Corbin remembers the first time he saw Emily make a tackle. “It was back in freshman year. She was on kickoff,” remembered Corbin. “When Emily (hit him), she actually popped the mess out of him, actually made him fumble.”

This will be Tassara’s last season playing football. After graduating, she plans to work for the James City County Fire Department.