WEB EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Rader’s 45 years of sports, stars and charity in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After 45 years, Bruce Rader gave his final on-air goodbye Thursday night.
From splicing stories on film to covering the Super Bowl, Bruce has done it all.
We look back at his historic career: the ups, downs, and all the other unforgettable moments.
In this extended cut of our special, More than Sports: 45 Years of Bruce Rader, get a behind-the-scenes look as he prepared for his final broadcast.
The special originally aired on Monday, February 21.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.