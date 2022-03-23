BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – Brent Pry made it pretty clear to his team when it kicked off Spring practice last Friday; “What was good enough before may not be good enough anymore.”

Clearly, the last two seasons have not lived up to the championship standards set by Frank Beamer over his 29 year tenure. The Hokies are coming off back-to back losing campaigns. Pry is looking to change that, and said nobody should feel comfortable.

“We’ve stressed to this group that every job is up for grabs right now,” said Pry, who spent the last six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Penn State.