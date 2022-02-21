Born without his right leg and a partial left leg, Adonis Lattimore wins state wrestling championship

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Right after starting eighth grade, Adonis Lattimore wrote down a goal 20 times. That goal was to win a state wrestling championship. On Saturday, that dream became a reality.

“It just felt like a blur,” said the Landstown High School senior, who took the title in the 106-lb division.

More than simply winning the biggest match of his life, Lattimore accomplished something many thought was impossible. Lattimore was born without a right leg, a partial left leg, and only one finger on his right hand.

“(It’s) pretty motivating just to prove them wrong, and just to prove to myself that I can do anything I set out to do,” said Lattimore.

