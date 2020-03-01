Bishop scores 26 to lead Norfolk St. past Howard 89-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop had a season-high 26 points as Norfolk State stretched its home winning streak to eight games, easily defeating Howard 89-59.

Nate Garvey led the Bison on Saturday night with 16 points. Another NSU senior, Steven Whitley, who played his high school ball right down the road at Booker T. Washington, scored eight points in his final home game.

The Spartans (14-15, 10-4 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) will play their final road games at Delaware State and at Morgan State before the MEAC Tournament gets started at Scope on Mar. 10.