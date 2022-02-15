Here’s who will sing national anthem at Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

FILE – A general view of the start of the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(AP) — Country music star Trace Adkins will sing the national anthem and Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson is the grand marshal for Sunday’s sold-out Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway is back to full capacity a year after the pandemic roughly limited attendance to 30,000 fans. Daytona should expect about 100,000 fans on Sunday.

Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums over a 25-year career and is a multi-time Grammy nominee. Woodson will give the command for drivers to start their engines.

