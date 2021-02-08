Denny Hamlin favored to three-peat at Daytona 500

(COVERS) — The 2021 NASCAR betting season hasn’t even started yet, but the betting boards now have Daytona 500 odds. While NASCAR will hold three events – two of which are at Daytona International Speedway – prior to this race, this will serve as the first full-length event on the Cup schedule this season.
Here are the current NASCAR 500 odds for the 63rd running of the Daytona 500, with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Who is the Favorite to Win the Daytona 500?
Denny Hamlin is looking for his third consecutive – and fourth overall – Daytona 500 victory, so it’s no surprise he’s the betting favorite at +800. Hamlin finished fourth in the Cup Series standings last season with 5,033 points, logging seven victories and advancing through the playoffs to be one of the four remaining drivers in the Season Finale 500.
Last year’s NASCAR Cup Championship winner, Chase Elliott, is tied for second at +1,000 with Joey Logano, who finished third in the standings last season.
The Top 5 is rounded out by Ryan Blaney, who lost in overtime by 0.014 seconds to Hamlin at last year’s Daytona 500, and last season’s second-place finisher in the standings, Brad Keselowski, both of which at +1,100.
Daytona 500 Odds
|Driver
|Odds to Win (Jan. 22)
|Denny Hamlin
|+800
|Chase Elliott
|+1,000
|Joey Logano
|+1,000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1,100
|Brad Keselowski
|+1,100
|Kevin Harvick
|+1,300
|Kyle Busch
|+1,400
|Aric Almirola
|+1,800
|Alex Bowman
|+1,800
|Kurt Busch
|+1,800
|William Byron
|+1,800
|Kyle Larson
|+1,800
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1,800
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2,000
|Christopher Bell
|+2,500
|Austin Dillon
|+2,500
|Bubba Wallace
|+2,500
|Ross Chastain
|+2,800
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+3,000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4,000
|Cole Custer
|+4,000
|Ryan Newman
|+4,000
|Tyler Reddick
|+4,000
|Chris Buescher
|+5,000
|Erik Jones
|+5,000
|Jamie McMurray
|+5,000
|Michael McDowell
|+6,600
|Ryan Preece
|+8,000
|Corey LaJoie
|+8,000
|Daniel Suarez
|+10,000
|Quin Houff
|+15,000
|B J McLeod
|+15,000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+15,000
|Josh Bilicki
|+20,000
|Derrike Cope
|+20,000
|Cody Ware
|+20,000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Where Does the Daytona 500 Take Place?
The Daytona 500 takes place at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile tri-oval asphalt surface track. Opened in 1959, Daytona still plays host to a handful of NASCAR Cup Series events.
Past Winners of the Daytona 500
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|2020
|Denny Hamlin
|Ryan Blaney
|2019
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Bush
|2018
|Austin Dillon
|Bubba Wallace
|2017
|Kurt Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|2016
|Denny Hamlin
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2015
|Joey Logano
|Kevin Harvick
|2014
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|2013
|Jimmie Johnson
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|2012
|Matt Kenseth
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|2011
|Trevor Bayne
|Carl Edwards