HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — While many people understandably think of basketball first when it comes to NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, many from Hampton Roads remember just how good he was on the gridiron playing for Bethel High School in Hampton.

“Bubba Chuck” led Bethel to a state championship back in 1992 and was named Virginia’s football player of the year in addition to basketball player of the year. He play multiple positions during his football career, including quarterback and defensive back.

A longtime Virginia coach actually told Vice in a profile on Iverson’s high school football days that he believed, at least in high school, that Iverson was even superior to Hampton Roads football greats Michael Vick and Ronald Curry.

“I feel like anytime he put his hand on the ball, he was capable of taking it to the house,” said former E.C. Glass coach Bo Henson.

Iverson himself thinks he could’ve not only played in the NFL, but he would’ve been better there than in the NBA, where he was an MVP (2001) and 11-time All-Star.

To honor Iverson, Bethel will retire his No. 10 football jersey at halftime during the Bruins’ game Friday vs. Nansemond River at Darling Stadium. A.I. is expected to be there and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In 2019, Bethel also named their new basketball gym after Iverson.