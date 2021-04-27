Bethel, Notre Dame grad Owusu-Koramoah is NFL-ready

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Only seven football players from Hampton Roads over the last 20 years have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could very well be the eighth.

“When my name is called on draft night, it’ll be something that’s special to me, and something I’ll cherish forever,” said Owusu-Koramoah.

A Bethel High School graduate, Owusu-Koramoah led the Bruins’ basketball team to the Class 5 state championship game, and was a star linebacker on the football team. He committed to play college football at the University of Virginia, but eventually de-committed and signed at the University of Notre Dame, where he won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

Owusu-Koramoah was also named the ACC’s Player of the Year his senior season.

