VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Jordin De Graaf may be one of the up-and-coming stars from Hampton Roads, and she’s not even in middle school yet. The fifth-grader at Redmill Elementary School is now back in Virginia Beach after an unforgettable experience on arguably the most famous golf course in the world.

“It was probably the best three days ever,” said De Graaf, 11, who competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National over the weekend.

“It was really fun and I had a great time there,” said De Graaf. “It felt really good to be able to play (at Augusta) where all the past champions have played and got to play Masters.”

And just like the greats of the game, De Graaf left her own mark, finishing second overall in the girls 10-11 year-old division. “I was super close to winning, but also you got a big trophy to take home,” she said.