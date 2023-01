NORFOLK (WAVY) – It’s hard to find a player on Old Dominion’s roster with more college experience than Ben Stanley.

The big Monarchs’ forward found his way to Norfolk after stop at Hampton University and Xavier University. “It hasn’t been the easiest,” said Stanley.

He went from averaging only three points a night his first season with the Pirates to the leading scorer in the Big South (22 points a game). “He (Stanley) had a scorer’s mentality,” said Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones.