Bell’s bases-loaded walk, Moore’s gem lifts ODU over South Carolina 2-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Bell walked on a 3-2 pitch from Thomas Farr with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth inning and No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion slipped past South Carolina 2-1 in the winners bracket of the Columbia Regional

Ryan Moore delivered a gem on the mound for the MOnarchs. The junior righty struck out eight, and allowed only three hits and one run in seven innings of work.

Kenny Lavari and Carter Trice opened the eighth with back-to-back singles for the Monarchs (44-14), advancing a base on a groundout by Brock Gagliardi. Farr (3-7) retired the next batter before walking Matt Coutney intentionally to load the bases for Bell.

ODU is headed to a region final for the first time in program history. The Monarchs will meet the winner of South Carolina against Virginia at 6:00 pm on Sunday.