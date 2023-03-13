NORFOLK (WAVY) – The last time a Norfolk State women’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament, George W. Bush was midway through his first term as President of the United States, “Ice Age” was the highest-grossing movie, and Tom Brady had just won the first of his seven Super Bowl titles when his New England Patriots upset the St. Louis Rams.

For the first time since 2002, NSU heard its name called on “Selection Sunday.”

The Spartans (28-6), who punched their ticket with a win over Howard in Saturday’s MEAC Tournament championship, were named a 16-seed and will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to face top-seed and defending national champion South Carolina on Friday.

“I’m more excited today that I was yesterday,” said NSU head coach Larry Vickers. “Now it’s starting to become real.

“We know where we’re going, we know who we’re playing and now it’s time to prepare.”