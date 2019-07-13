Basketball is a family business for 7Cities Pro-Am founder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For James Flood, the Summer time is hardly a time for vacation.

Flood founded the 7Cities Pro-Am Basketball League 15 years ago. Free to the public, the league has welcomed local college and professional players over the years.

Names have included Chesapeake’s Mike Scott, a former University of Virginia Star now with the Portland Trailblazers, former Old Dominion star Kent Bazemore, Norfolk’s James Michael McAdoo, who won an NBA championship with Golden State, and Hampton’s Cat Barber.

“It’s home,” said Barber, who was an All-ACC guard at North Carolina State. “The Pro-Am is just good for everybody to get together and play.”

Flood’s family has been, and is still very much a part of the league. His two sons and his daughter have helped out since they were children, while his mother helps maintain the books.

“My husband and I saw that (James) was just working too hard, and I thought he was going to quit. But when we stepped in and said, ‘We’re going to support you,’ it made all the difference in the world,” said Flood’s mother Lorraine Bullock.

Flood still enjoys bringing the league together ever Summer, but says the time is coming when he hopes to pass it on. “I’ve laid the foundation, I’m teaching, and it’s time for me to sit back and watch them work.”