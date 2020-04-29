Baseball Hall of Fame cancels July inductions due to coronavirus; Jeter, Walker, Sizemore, Miller to be honored in 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: (L-R) Larry Walker and Derek Jeter pose for a photo after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait for their big moment at Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A record crowd had been expected at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain.

Catcher Ted Simmons also was to be inducted along with the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players’ union head. Instead, they all will be honored next year, on July 25, 2021.