NORFOLK (WAVY) – Kris Bankston led the way for Norfolk State in a dominant win over visiting Delaware State on Monday Night at Joe Echolls Hall. The electrifying senior scored a game-high 22 points and registered six blocks, and the Spartans rolled to a 97-58 win.
Bankston leads Norfolk State in blowout win over Delaware State
by: Nathan Epstein
Posted:
Updated:
