NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels attempts to shoot the ball as Mitch Lightfoot #44 of the Kansas Jayhawks defends in the first half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Armando Bacot, the center who was at the center of the University of North Carolina’s run to the NCAA basketball championship game, is coming back for his senior season.

The 6-foot-10 from Richmond, Virginia, made the announcement in a video on Twitter, saying his “Carolina story isn’t finished just yet.”

He said he did not “want to miss a chance to do it again next season. We came so close. I want the opportunity to play in those big games.”

Bacot a dominant force as the Tar Heels, seeded eighth, roared into the final against Kansas, where they lost, 72-69, and late in the game he reinjured an ankle he had hurt in UNC’s semifinal victory over Duke.

Bacot, a two-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference performer, averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds a game last season, setting a record for most games with double figures in both categories. For his career he has averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds.