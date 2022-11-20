Victory caps off Builders’ most-successful season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Capping off its most successful season, Apprentice School held off a strong Bridgewater team with a 38-28 win in the Neptune Bowl Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

The Builders (9-1) finished with a .900 or better winning percentage for the first time in program history, and it’s just the second time they’ve won nine games, matching the season-best from 2018.

Apprentice School put on an offensive show, with 521 total yards, including 312 yards on the ground. Mason Tatum eclipsed the 2,000-yard passing mark after completing 16-of-29 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.

Curtis Green put the Builders on the board first in the second quarter with a 54-yard run. Bridgewater (9-2) tied the game late in the quarter on a 35-yard pass from Malcolm Anderson to Viante Tucker.

But not wasting a second, Apprentice School moved quickly, as Tatum capped off an 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard pass to Ta’Kevion Petty with five seconds left in the first half.

Tatum then scored again with 6:32 left in the third quarter on a 25-yard run.

The fourth quarter was an eventful one for both teams, as they combined for 38 points.

After Jeremiah Morgan extended the Builders’ lead to 24-7 with a 31-yard field goal, Anderson finished off a 10-play, 65-yard drive for the Eagles with a 1-yard run before Lawrence Reed responded for the Builders with a 5-yard run to finish off their own 10-play, 65-yard drive, making their lead 31-14.

But Apprentice School kept Bridgewater at distance.

After Anderson completed a 27-yard scoring strike to Montez Green, the Builders recovered an onside kick and scored again, with Tatum’s 38-yard run with 2:41 left in the game extending its margin to 17 points.

Bridgewater got a late score on an Anderson pass to Derrick Jenkins, but it was too little, too late.

Curtis Green led the Builders on the ground with 165 yards on 13 carries, and Reed added 52 yards on 10 carries. Petty led the receiving corps with 131 yards on six catches.

Defensively, Jasiah Beacham led the Builders with 10 tackles, including five solo, while Justin DePriest and Kaytwan Shuler each had 1-and-a-half sacks.