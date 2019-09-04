AP Top 25 Podcast: Where do FSU and Tennessee go from here?

Live Now
by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The first weekend of the college football season featured an epic collapse by Florida State and an embarrassing loss by Tennessee.

With two second-year coaches still trying to win over fan bases with high standards for their favorite programs, how will the Seminoles and Volunteers bounce back? Is there such a thing is patience any more in college football.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Dan Wolken from USA Today joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about where Florida State’s Willie Taggart and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt go from here.

They lookahead to Week 2’s big games involving, No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas and No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson.

Plus, does it really matter which conference is best?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

