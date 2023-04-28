KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The NFL honored the three University of Virginia football players that were slain in November as the honorary first players selected in the draft.

The families of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were presented jerseys with their names and the No. 23 on them before a crowd of more than 100,000 in front of Kansas City’s Union Station.

Tonight, the NFL honored and celebrated the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry by having a special ceremonial draft to forever enshrine them in the NFL.

#UVAStrong | @NFL | @NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ExCdCYj8NM — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 28, 2023

Christopher Darnell Jr., a former walk-on with the Cavaliers’ football team, is accused of opening fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Two others were injured during the shooting, including running back Mike Hollins. Hollins has since been released from the hospital and returned to practice towards the end of March.