AP source: Washington agrees to sign receiver Curtis Samuel

(AP) – Washington has filled an important void at wide receiver after coming to terms with a quarterback and cornerback.
Receiver Curtis Samuel has agreed to sign with Washington, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. Samuel gives Washington a No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin.
The 24-year-old shined in Carolina’s victory at Washington last season, setting career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing.
The 2017 second-round pick has 185 catches for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdown catches. Samuel has also rushed for 478 yards and five TDs in 53 NFL games.