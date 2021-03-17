AP source: Washington agrees to sign receiver Curtis Samuel

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball after a reception against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

(AP) – Washington has filled an important void at wide receiver after coming to terms with a quarterback and cornerback.

Receiver Curtis Samuel has agreed to sign with Washington, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. Samuel gives Washington a No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin.

The 24-year-old shined in Carolina’s victory at Washington last season, setting career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing.

The 2017 second-round pick has 185 catches for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdown catches. Samuel has also rushed for 478 yards and five TDs in 53 NFL games.