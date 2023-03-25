Courtesy of ODU Athletics

NORFOLK (WAVY) – After a pair of low-scoring outings in losses to Liberty and Marshall on Wednesday and Friday, Old Dominion baseball returned to form on Saturday as the offense erupted for a single-game school record eight home runs and evened the Sun Belt series versus Marshall with a 21-5 victory at Bud Metheny Ballpark.



Jake Ticer (3-for-4) became the first Monarch to hit three home runs in multiple games in a season. The transfer from Colby Community College opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning, then added another two-run shot and a three-run bomb in the seventh. He finished the day with five runs, seven RBIs and two walks.



Camden Grimes (2-for-4) also had a multi-homer day with a leadoff home run in the third and a two-run bomb in the fourth. Also going yard were Josh Trujillo (1-for-1), Kenny Levari (2-for-5) and Robbie O’Neal (1-for-5). ODU had previously hit seven home runs in a game four times: twice in 2021 and twice in 2022.