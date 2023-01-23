KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many football fans across the nation will be keeping a close eye on the status of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes high-ankle sprain leading up to the AFC Championship.

Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Mahomes injury on Monday and if he plans to play on Sunday.

“He’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK,” Reid said. “He mentioned it you that he’s going to play. That’s his mindset. We’ll just take it day-by-day and see how he does.”

Mahomes suffered a similar ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season, also against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one. I mean they’re similar. sore, but not quite the same.”

It is still unclear on if Mahomes will practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday.

“It’s too early to tell. I’m gonna just see how he’s doing when we get to that Wednesday Practice and see where we’re at,” Reid said.

Even if Mahomes doesn’t practice throughout the week, Reid did not question Mahomes ability to get ready and play without with without reps.

“He’s done amazing things with limited time.”

Reid also said he doesn’t what know what grade the high-ankle sprain is.

The Chiefs will be looking to avenge their 2022 AFC Championship loss against a Bengals team that has won the last three battles between both squads.

While Mahomes ability may be limited, he still gives the Chiefs the best shot to fulfill their Super Bowl LVII aspirations.