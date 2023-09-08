FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst is home to one of the up and coming pro boxers in the world.

His name is Austin Deanda. He is ready for a big fight coming to Lynchburg this weekend.

Deanda looks to go 13-0 as he faces his former sparring partner Justin “The Wolverine” Gunther in the main event of Saturday’s card at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club in Lynchburg. At 20 years old, Deanda has been fighting as pro for a couple of years. He is excited about boxing in his home area this weekend.

“It is a great feeling! I am coming from Amherst, and I cam up through the school. A lot of people didn’t think I would make it or be anything or become something at all. I was just being a star to certain people. It is a great feeling to be able to walk out and on fight night and everyone is there for me you know it is amazing,” said Deanda.

“He has been improving very rapidly. But recently I feel like we are starting to plateau. Which at some point I knew it would happen. So know the next couple of years is when the real work begins. It is going to be a lot of hard work to show he will tighten up the trades of his game to get ready for the next level,” said Deanda’s trainer Scott “Cujo” Sigmon.

Sigmon has nearly 50 pro bouts under his belt. This Saturday will be the 17th professional boxing card to be held in the Lynchburg area.