Amherst bans NCAA spectators; CNU responds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — UMass Amherst College released a statement Tuesday saying that they will continue to keep the stadium closed to spectators this weekend for the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Regionals.

The decision comes after the growing concern of the coronavirus continuing to spread throughout the U.S.

This is the second consecutive weekend that fans are not allowed to watch from the stands.

Tailgating will also be prohibited and on-site medical personnel will be taking temperatures of all those with credentials allowed inside LeFrak Gymnasium.

The school is hosting the Division III “Sweet 16” games this weekend during which, Amherst will face George Fox University just after Mary Hardin-Baylor faces Christopher Newport University for the sectional semifinal matchup. The winning teams will advance to the semifinals Saturday, March 14 with tipoff at 5 p.m.

CNU President Paul Trible commented on the spectator ban saying that while he respects the decision, it is “deeply disappointing” and will “diminish the student-athlete experience.”

Trible, a former U.S. Senator and former Chair of the NCAA Division III Presidents Council, expressed his concerns with having a lack of fans to watch the game in-house.

“Our student-athletes have worked very hard to earn this extraordinary opportunity to participate in the NCAA national tournament. They should be able to celebrate that experience with members of their family, schoolmates, and fans.”

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment in not being able to attend in-person.

All three of the weekend games will be live-streamed including stats and links on CNUsports.com.

