Aluma’s double-double guides Tech to victory over VMI

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma (22) scores after driving into the lane past VMI’s Jake Stephens (34) Sean Conway (30) and Kamdyn Curfman (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In its second home outing of the year, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team got it done against VMI, 64-57, on Thursday night inside Cassell Coliseum to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Tech has now won 34 consecutive nonconference home contests which is one of the longest active streaks in the country.

Forward Keve Aluma, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, led the Hokies with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies. They led 30-23 at halftime and used a 9-0 run in the second half to take control. Radford had five points in the burst, including a three-point play to finish it. Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds for VMI.