HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Played under numerous titles over the year, 2022 is the first time the jam packed day of high school basketball has been branded as the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase.

Iverson was on hand as 14 teams took the court Friday, including Bethel, which he helped to win a AAA state championship in football in fall 1992 and then delivering the Bruins a state championship in basketball in winter 1993.

Iverson went on to play for two years at Georgetown before being the number one overall draft pick in the NBA Draft in 1996.

“Bubba Chuck” to many on the Peninsula and across Hampton Roads, Iverson was the 2001 NBA MVP, an 11-time NBA All-Star and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Bethel athletic director Derocke Croom

“Bethel is Allen Iverson; Allen Iverson is Bethel,” Croom said. “So to bring this showcase back home to his alma mater and his court is a great accomplishment. He is excited about coming, just to interact with the fans, interact with the people and interact with the teams.”

On the court, Isaiah Dozier’s 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, followed by his steal and a coast-to-coast layup, gave Oscar Smith a 49-45 win over Hampton.

In an earlier game, Maury topped Lafayette 60-39.

Check out highlights from Oscar Smith vs. Hampton and Maury vs. Lafayette in the above video.

In other games from the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase, Norview beat Highland Springs 52-50, Churchland topped Norfolk Collegiate 76-57, Grafton won over Kempsville 42-30 and Norfolk Collegiate beat Hampton Christian 72-36. To close the day, Lake Taylor defeated host Bethel 45-29.

Norfolk Collegiate played a second game due to one school, John Champe, being unable to travel to the tournament due to weather.