Allen carted off with injury as Washington falls to Giants 23-20

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Kyle Allen #8 of the Washington Football Team injures his leg in the first quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on November 08, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MD (WAVY)- The Washington football team committed five turnovers, including two interceptions in the final two and a half minutes, and the New York Giants were able to hold on for a 23-20 win at FedEx Field.

Washington starting quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field. He did not return.

Alex Smith, playing in just his second game since his gruesome injury in 2018, completed 24 of 32 passes for 325 yards and a touchdowns, but was picked off three times. His final interception with 1:24 left sealed the win for New York.

Terry McLaurin was the recipient of Smith’s only scoring strike. The second-year wide out snagged a 20-yard pass, and out-raced three Giants to the endzone.

Terry McLaurin breaks free for 68 yards!



Alex Smith's first touchdown pass since his return!



Washington will travel to Detroit to face the Lions next week.