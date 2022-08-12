VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — After an undefeated regular season and its first Beach District title in 26 years, the Green Run Stallions know what it takes to get to that next level.

Last season the Stallions advanced all the way to the Class 5 State Semifinal behind record-setting quarterback Xavier Davis who threw for 47 TD passes and more than 3,200 yards.

Davis has graduated, so now the quarterback reins go to Kevin White who transferred from Menchville in Newport News.

White is listed as an athlete and has offers from Maryland, Marshall and Duke.

Green Run begins defense of its Beach District title on August 26 at home against Kempsville, which happens to be a rematch of last year’s Region Championship game.