CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jake Garcia’s two-point scoring run in the fourth overtime – the only play of the day to reach the end zone – gave Miami a 14-12 win over Virginia.

Miami defeats Virginia in 4 OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/JZU3SvecLH — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 29, 2022

Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation. Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales sent the game to overtime with a 20-yard field goal as the fourth quarter ended.