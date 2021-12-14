After de-commiting from ODU, Vasko commits to Kansas

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY)- Ethan Vasko made it official…again. A dual threat-quarterback at Oscar Smith High School and two-time Class 6 state champion, Vasko announced his commitment to the University of Kansas Monday evening.

One of the top players in Hampton Roads, Vasko committed to Old Dominion in June, then de-committed on Sunday, less than 24 hours after leading Oscar Smith to its second straight Class 6 state title. Ironically, the game was played on ODU’s home field at SB Ballard Stadium.

Vasko led one of the most prolific offenses in school history. He is the first player in Virginia history to account for ten touchdowns in a game. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller tied a state record by throwing nine touchdown passes in his team’s playoff-opener against Cosby. He als orushed for a score in that game, which gave him the record.

Vasko threw two touchdown passes in the Tigers’ 42-17 win over James Madison in the state championship game. His team in the first in the history of the commonwealth to win back-to-back state crowns in the same calendar year. The Tigers also won the championship for the delayed 2020 season, which was played in the Spring.