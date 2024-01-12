Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back in Norfolk this coming Saturday. The promotion will be at the Ted Constant Center for their “Collision” television show. It’s the first time that show has come to Norfolk, after AEW’s other show “Dynamite” took over the Ted twice over the past few years.

Ahead of the show, 10 On Your Side got to sit down with the tag team FTR. The duo, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, is considered by many fans and analysts to be the best tag team in the world.

They have been together for 10 years across various promotions, longevity that is rare for tag teams.

The former WWE, Ring of Honor, AAA, IWGP, and AEW tag team champions say they work to keep things different and new.

“The Legion of Doom, may be the greatest tag team of all-time,” said Dax Harwood. “They may have stayed together for a decade but they broke up quite a few times. I don’t know how we keep it fresh other than we just want to be the best.”

“We haven’t relied on the same things people get burnt out out,” said Cash Wheeler. “We try to keep evolving and taking what was old and bringing it into the future and putting a modern spin on it.”

After being around for so long and wrestling all over the world, FTR realizes their place in the landscape of professional wrestling, especially when it comes to building future success.

“Our goal is to continue to help build AEW,” said Harwood. “To continue to help build with the young guys we have as the base of AEW. To continue to push that youth movement that we need to carry on our legacy.”

“I want to focus on building ‘Collision,'” said Wheeler. “I want to focus on building AEW as a whole. Anything we can do to bring eyes to Saturday nights, I want to do.”

“AEW Collision” is this Saturday night at the Ted Constant Center at Old Dominion University. In addition to FTR, you’ll see stars like Sting, Christian Cage, Julia Hart, and the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe. Bell time is 7 p.m.

You can get tickets here.