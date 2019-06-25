Norfolk Admirals introduce former player as new owner

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – It’s going to be an exciting year for Norfolk Admirals fans. The team has a new owner, and it’s a familiar face.

Patrick Cavanagh has purchased the team. Cavanagh played for the Admirals from 1989 to 1991 as a right wing, scoring nine goals and tallying 25 points.

After winding up his playing career in 1997, he returned to the area. He currently owns Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake and runs the Hampton Roads Whalers youth and junior programs.

The Norfolk Admirals officially introduced Cavanagh in his new role during a news conference at the ice skating rink in Chesapeake. There was also big applause when they announced Rocket Rod Taylor would be taking over as head coach.

The men hope to return the franchise to its glory days in the 1990s. “The culture that we want to bring back had a lot to do with excitement had a lot to do with a feeling it had a lot to do with the culture,” Cavanagh told 10 On Your Side.

He plans to crank up the heat on the fan experience by adding ice level luxury suites, family four packs that include food and drinks, and season ticket holders will also have their own entrance to Scope and a lounge area.