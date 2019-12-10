Norfolk Admirals gear up for annual Teddy Bear Toss

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals are gearing for their annual Teddy Bear Toss this year with the help of fans and the public.
Get your stuff animals ready for the annual toss on Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope when the Norfolk admirals take on the Atlanta Gladiators.
The Teddy Bear Toss is a toy drive hosted by the Norfolk Admirals for local community organizations to make the holiday season special for children in the area.
During the game, fans toss the stuffed animals on the ice when the Admirals score their first goal and all the toys are collected and distributed. Fans will also be able to participate in a post-games skate with the players at the event.