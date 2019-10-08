Ikea Norfolk and Norfolk Admirals to honor local military members with one-of-a-kind hockey experience

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Ikea Norfolk and the Norfolk Admirals are teaming up to give back to service members for the 2019-20 hockey season through the Ikea Military Salute program.

For each Norfolk Admirals home game, a selected local military member from an online nomination will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind hockey experience.

The Ikea Military Salute online nomination honorees will receive four tickets to their very own reserved Ikea table next to the glass in Admirals Landing to enjoy the game.

The honoree will also receive an in-game recognition during the first timeout of the third period of the game.

The recipients will also have exclusive access to the Ikea Officer’s Club which is a private hospitality area designed and furnished by Ikea staff themselves.

Ikea Norfolk Loyalty Manager Michelle Stephenson-White expressed the company’s gratitude and honor towards military members in the area through the Ikea Military Salute Program.

“It is a unique privilege to live and work in a community with so many local military heroes.”

You can nominate your local military hero by visiting the Norfolk Admiral’s website.

The first honoree will be recognized at the Admiral’s season home opener on October 11.