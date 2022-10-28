NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Admirals? Portsmouth?

Norfolk’s professional hockey team isn’t playing in Hampton Roads outside of the Scope this season, but they will don different jerseys and have special marketing to represent each of the region’s other six cities for one weekend per month.

It’s part of the team’s city series promotion for more regional outreach. They’ll start off on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 as the Hampton Admirals. The team even changed its social media name to the “Hampton Admirals” ahead of the contests.

The Admirals will switch things up on Fridays and Saturdays of these weekends:

Hampton Admirals – October 28

Newport News Admirals – November 25

Portsmouth Admirals – December 16

Suffolk Admirals – January 13

Chesapeake Admirals – February 17

Virginia Beach Admirals – March 17

WAVY will be live from Norfolk Scope on Fridays from 4-6 p.m. to preview the night’s events. Meteorologist Ricky Matthews will be at the first three.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Admirals’ website.