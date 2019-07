NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals are gearing up to announce new ownership.

The team said in an email Thursday that Patrick Cavanagh will be introduced as the new owner at news conference slated for June 25 at Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake.

Cavanagh played for the team in between 1989 and 1991 when they were known as the Hampton Roads Admirals.

Next week’s news conference is set for 10:30 a.m.