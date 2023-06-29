The Norfolk Admirals fell behind by two goals and were not able to complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to the Maine Mariners Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Admirals’ President Billy Johnson was awarded the 2022-2023 ECHL Executive of the Year.

This annual award is given through the ECHL Board of Governors, who vote on who their top executive was in the league.

The award was renamed in 2009 in honor of Blake Cullen, the founder of the Norfolk Admirals and the owner of the team from 1995-1996.

Johnson joined the Admirals in 2021 after stepping down as president of the Las Vegas Wranglers.

During the 2022-2023 season, Johnson took a key part in hosting the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic. This event meant that their team and the city of Norfolk was visible on a national level.

During the 2022-2023 season, the Admirals saw a 40% increase in paid attendance over the previous year, and the team had six of its top 10 all-time Friday/Saturday gross ticket revenue nights since the team was formed in 1989. That included their 15 seasons in the American Hockey League.

Johnson is also responsible for The City Series, which commemorated each city in Hampton Roads.