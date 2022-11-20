TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals managed just five shots in the first two periods, and 13 overall as they lost their 11th straight game Saturday, getting shut out 5-0 by the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The two teams played to a scoreless draw over the first 20 minutes, with Norfolk netminder Thomas Vomacka stopping a pair of two-on-one opportunities, but with Trois-Rivieres (6-6-1) peppering the Norfolk net and severely limiting its opponents opportunities, it was just a matter of time before it broke through.

Even with the Lions giving Thomas Sigouin his first start of the season, they outshot the Admirals 33-5 over the first two periods, breaking through in that second period for four goals, including three in a span of just over three minutes.

Trois Rivieres added its second power play goal in the third period. For the game, it outshot Norfolk 42-13, with Vomacka finishing with 37 saves.

The Admirals (1-14-0), after going winless on their nine-game road trip, including the seven games since Jeff Carr took over as coach, will return home Wednesday to begin a three-game series against the Worcester Railers.