ST. JOHNS, NEWFOUNDLAND (WAVY) – Aiden Brown scored the lone goal for the Norfolk Admirals as their losing skid reached six games with a 7-1 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers Friday before 4,099 at Mary Brown’s Centre.

The loss was the Admirals second straight since new coach Jeff Carr took over.

Simon Kubicek opened the scoring eight minutes into the first period with a seeing eye shot from the point to make it 1-0 Newfoundland.

Brown’s goal two minutes later on an Admirals power play tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but the Growlers scored four times in the second to put the game out of reach. They then added two more in the third period.

Mikko Kokkonen put the Growlers out in front once again four minutes into the middle frame as he beat Michael Bullion high over the glove to make it 2-1.

The first line had their say in the game in the third period as Tyler Boland and Orrin Centazzo got their names on the scoresheet to make it a 7-1 final.

After Kubicek grabbed his second of the game late in the second, Nolan Walker and Todd Skirving joined the party before the second intermission to put the Growlers up 5-1 going into the final period.

Newfoundland outshot the Admirals 37-18, as all of its goals came on even strength.

Admirals goalie Michael Bullion stopped 30 of 37 shots, while Brown now has four goals and six assists on the season. Brown leads the team in assists, while his goal total is tied with Joe Widmar for the team lead.

During the six-game losing streak, the Admirals have conceded 32 goals while scoring just 12.

Norfolk (1-9-0) continues the weekend series with Newfoundland (8-0-1) with games Saturday and Sunday.