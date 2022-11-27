NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For the second night in a row, the Norfolk Admirals needed overtime to settle matters with the Worcester Railers.

Saturday, though, the Admirals came out on the losing end, falling 4-3 at Scope Arena.

Through regulation, Norfolk (2-15-1) did something it has not done often, outshot its opponent, generating 31 shots to Worcester’s 27. But in overtime, the Admirals were outshot 8-1, and Reece Newkirk’s goal 3:57 into the extra frame gave the first-place Railers the win.

The Admirals went ahead just 42 seconds into the game on a goal from Liam MacDougall. The Railers equalized on the power play six minutes later from Jimmy Lambert.

Norfolk went back in front midway through the second period on a goal from Tag Bertuzzi – his second in two nights – but Worcester (14-2-1) scored twice later in the period, from Nolan Vesey at the 14:26 mark and from Blake Christensen with two seconds left in the period to put it up 3-2.

The Admirals tied the game just under six minutes into the third period on a goal from Danny Katic, who also scored for the second-consecutive game.

But unlike Friday, Norfolk didn’t have an overtime answer.

Next game: The Admirals don’t play again until Friday, when they play back-to-back games at the Reading Royals. Norfolk begins a seven-game homestand Dec. 7 when it hosts the Adirondack Thunder.