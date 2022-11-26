NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The streak is over, and that’s a good thing for the Norfolk Admirals.

It took overtime to do it, but the losing streak ended at 12 Friday on Cody Milan’s third goal of the season with 3:44 left in the extra period to give the Admirals a 5-4 win at Scope Arena – Jeff Carr’s first as coach – while handing the first-place Worcester Railers just their third loss of the season.

The Norfolk Admirals broke a 12-game losing streak with a 5-4 overtime win against the Wocester Railers Friday at Scope Arena. (WAVY Photo – Jimmy LaRoue)

The Railers scored first on a goal from Quin Ryan midway through the first period, but with just over 30 seconds before the end of the period, the Admirals had tied it up on Tag Bertuzzi’s fourth goal of the season.

Norfolk (2-15-0) scored twice in the latter half of the second period to extend its lead to 3-1, getting a goal from Griffin Lunn with 3:35 left in the period – his first as an Admirals player – and then it got an Eric Williams power-play goal with 1:18 left.

After Worcester (13-2-1) cut the lead to one early in the third period, Danny Katic restored the Admirals’ two-goal advantage with a goal of his own.

The Railers, who had won the first matchup between the two teams at Scope Wednesday, got a goal from Blake Christensen with 6:19 left, and then got the tying goal from Jimmy Lambert with 1:38 left.

The Admirals, who were outshot 33-26, then reached overtime for the first time this season, and with 3:44 left in the extra period, Milan, who had the assist on Katic’s goal, cut to the slot and scored the game-winning-goal off a pass from Ryan Foss, giving them just their second win of the season.

Norfolk hosts the Railers again Saturday evening in game two of the Admirals City Series, where it will represent Newport News as the Newport News Admirals.

Notes: Norfolk signed two players with ties to Carr – defenseman Callum Fryer, who played for him with the Knoxville Ice Bears in 2020-2021 – and forward Brendan van Riemsdyk, who also played in Knoxville that same season.

