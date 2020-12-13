UVA football concludes 2020 season, declines to participate in postseason bowl games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The University of Virginia athletics department announced on Sunday that its football program has completed its 2020 season and will decline to participate in any postseason bowl game.

The announcement was made by UVA director of athletics Carla Williams and Fralin Family Head Football Coach Bronco Mendenhall.

At the request of coach Mendenhall, officials said the program’s captains and task unit leaders met with the team Sunday to discuss and make a decision on continuing the season and possibly accepting a bowl invitation.

Under Mendenhall, who is in his fifth season with the Cavaliers, UVA made three consecutive appearances in post-season bowl games – Military Bowl (2017), Belk Bowl (2018) and Orange Bowl (2019). Virginia was projected to be a participant in one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s affiliated bowl games this year.

“Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July. I am proud of their commitment and their incredible maturity. Our students did everything we asked them to do and they were rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the sport they love when many doubted it could be done. The life lessons gained over the last nine months will serve them well.” UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams

RELATED: Commonwealth Cup returns to Blacksburg as Virginia Tech races past Virginia 33-15

On Saturday, Virginia Tech ended a four-game slide with a 33-15 victory against rival Virginia to regain the Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia had its four-game win streak end.

It was the regular season finale for both teams. There is no minimum win total to participate in a bowl game this season.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said he and his will meet and discuss whether or not to pursue a bowl opportunity or voluntarily pull out of consideration.

Tech has been to 27 consecutive bowl games, the longest active streak in college football.

To date, Virginia is one of just 17 teams to play 10 games this season and not suffer a postponement or cancellation due to COVID-19 issues within its program. Virginia’s student-athletes reported back to Charlottesville on July 5 and have sustained a training program for 23 consecutive weeks.