Playbook | No. 1 Clemson faces toughest test yet – No. 4 Notre Dame

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is never a good time to lose a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence but Clemson will face their toughest foe yet without the star player – No. 4 Notre Dame.

Lawrence will miss his second straight game after testing positive for COVID-19.

No. 1 Clemson (7-0) survived a battle with Boston College last weekend without Lawrence under center.

Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei rallied Clemson from 18-points down to beat the Eagles 34-28.

The implications of Saturday’s game in South Bend go beyond the weekend and all the way to the national championship.

The Irish (6-0) are allowing just over 10 points per game but Clemson is averaging 46.1 points per game.

Clemson and Notre Dame kick off on NBC at 7:30 p.m.

The ACC’s lone one-loss team, No. 11 Miami, plays at N.C. State on a rare Friday night game.

Other games this weekend:

No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech – 12 p.m. on ACC Network

North Carolina at Duke – 12 p.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Syracuse – 2 p.m. ESPN3

Pitt at Florida State – 4 p.m. on ACC Network

The Louisville and Virginia game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Cardinal program.